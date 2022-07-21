Artwork outside Delhi’s Vasant Vihar Metro stn in honour of Colombian Independence Day
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in collaboration with the Colombian Embassy in India inaugurated an artwork painted outside the Vasant Vihar Metro station of the Magenta Line on Thursday. It was painted by Colombian urban artist Laura Ortiz Hernández ‘Soma Difusa’ in the presence of the Ambassador of Colombia, Mariana Pacheco Montes, with DMRC dedicating the wall to commemorate the ongoing 212th Colombian Independence Day celebrations, officials said.
“This is a special occasion for us Colombians because it represents the values of our identity and Colombian culture. We thank Delhi Metro for providing us a platform for this noble cause,” said Montes.
The artwork at the station a symbolic representation of the common man and the working class across the world, upon shoulders the well-being of the environment and human civilization rests upon, DMRC said. The Colombian artist was also assisted by a local Fine arts student, Lakshmi who lives in Shahdara and works on urban wall art in Delhi.
“Delhi Metro has always tried to aesthetically beautify its stations by promoting art, culture and heritage,” said DMRC MD, Vikas Kumar.
-
Mahim Dargah initiative brings together religious leaders for inter-faith peace
The Sufi Mahim Dargah has formed a group called World Interfaith Harmony and Unity Mission with representatives from churches, gurudwaras, temples and Buddhist shrines for the purpose of inter-religious tolerance. Managing trustee of Mahim dargah, Suhail Khandwani said that almost 80% of dargahs and masjids in Mumbai and Maharashtra are connected to Mahim Dargah through sub-committees for education, medical health, security, and maintenance. This base will help them expand their reach. Shenazz is also associated with WIHUM.
-
Khatik meets CM Yogi, will continue on his post
With this, unease among three ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government over transfers in their departments appeared to have subsided for now. The meeting came a day after Khatik addressed a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and UP governor Anandiben Patel offering to quit. Khatik remained there for over half an hour. Khatik said he hoped appropriate legal action would be taken on the issues raised by him.
-
Delhi deputy CM Sisodia suspends four officials of labour dept for ‘irregularities’
Taking cognisance of complaints against the Ashok Vihar labour department office, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the office on Thursday and suspended four officials for alleged irregularities in official records. A supervisory officer was also issued a show cause notice, officials said. Sisodia also checked the records of the claim branch in the office, where he found several irregularities in the entry and dispatch registers.
-
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Judge who recorded confession of accused likely to testify today
The ad hoc sessions judge who had recorded the confessional statement of Pradeep Rajbhar, an accused in the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, is likely to be examined as a prosecution witness before the Dindoshi sessions court on Friday. Prasad Kulkarni was a metropolitan magistrate when he recorded the confession of the accused in March 2016.
-
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
