As Delhi chalks out new liquor policy, traders pitch in with ideas
The city’s liquor traders have requested the state government that they should be allowed to run their vends even beyond August 31, when their licences under the current excise policy will expire, according to officials aware of the matter. From September 1, the government will switch to the old excise regime, and monopolise the sale and distribution of liquor in the city.
The traders made the suggestion in a meeting with Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening, which came in the backdrop of uncertainty over the continuation of private vends.
During the one-hour-long meeting, the chief secretary sought suggestions and ideas for framing of the new policy, officials said.
A trader, who runs multiple liquor stores in the Capital, said that a couple of licencees suggested to the government that the it should not push private players out of the business. “The government agencies are planning to open 500 stores by August 31, but they may not be able to do so due to various constraints such as availability of space. We have suggested that the existing private liquor stores should also be permitted to operate under the old policy by asking them to obtain fresh licenses on the conditions to be fixed by the Delhi government. Towards the end of the year, the demand for liquor rises due to festivals, and the government liquor stores may not be able to meet the demand,” the trader said, requesting not to be named.
“Private shops existed under the old regime,” the trader said.
The chief secretary did not respond to requests for a comment. However, a senior official said that liquor traders gave several suggestions for the formulation of the new excise policy.
Another trader who attended the meeting said those who won bids for zonal licences have suffered, and the government should be “sensitive to their losses”.
“Zonal licencees who abided by the laws and followed all rules should not be allowed to suffer. Consumers will benefit the most if the government permits the private stores to operate and allows room for competition. It may also lead to loss of revenue to the government,” the second trader said.
An official said the government was yet to take a call on whether private vends will be allowed to operate under the old regime.
A government spokesperson did not respond to queries seeking comment..
-
Political circles abuzz over Sharad Pawar’s silence on Raut’s arrest
Mumbai: It has been four days since Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges but the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is unusually quiet and has not reacted so far. Pawar's silence has raised eyebrows in political circles as the leader always maintained that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre is misusing the central agencies to harass political opponents. Party leaders stand divided over this uncommon phenomenon.
-
State govt reinstates DCP Parag Manere suspended by MVA in December
The state government has reinstated deputy commissioner of police Parag Manere, who was suspended after Manere's name cropped up in two extortion cases along with former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Manere was posted as DCP in Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) when he was suspended. Joint secretary in the home department, Venkatesh Bhat, on August 3 issued the order reinstating the Indian Police Service officer.
-
Brisk tazia sales brighten lives of makers in Lucknow
Muharram is a time of mourning but the brisk sale of tazias—the replicas of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain – has brightened the lives of the city's traditional tazia makers, after two years of a pandemic-induced lull. A traditional tazia-maker at Kazmain, Sarfaraz Mirza said that the Covid-19 crisis had almost paralysed tazia-makers. “But the rush of customers this year is a clear sign that things are returning to normal,” said Mirza.
-
Healthcare executive loses ₹7.20 lakh to blackmailers
Mumbai: A 43-year-old healthcare executive from Mumbai has lost ₹7.20 lakh to frauds who blackmailed him by posing as Delhi cyber police officials. The executive, a resident of Chinchpokli, had on July 13 received a Facebook friend request from a woman named Ankita Sharma. He accepted the request and the two of them began chatting. Sharma later made a video call to the complainant and began undressing.
-
Ludhiana | Post office employee booked for submitting fake certificate to avail job
A post office employee has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to get a job. As per the copy of the certificate submitted by the accused, he completed his Class 10 from Sri Bhagwan Inter College, Talgarhi, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). When verified from the college, it was found that the serial number, roll number of the certificate didn't match the name of the applicant.
