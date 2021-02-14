As farmers’ stir enters day 81, several Delhi borders remain closed
As farmers continue their agitation against the Centre's agricultural laws, several borders of Delhi remained shut on Sunday, leading to traffic jams and disruption in the national capital. The Delhi Police has advised commuters to take alternative routes.
Ghazipur border that connects Delhi with Uttar Pradesh, one of the key borders where protesting farmers have been camping for the past 81 days, continues to be closed. “Gazipur border is closed both carriage way Traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi & Gazipur R/A,road no. 56, Vikas marg, Aanand Vihar IP extention, NH 24. Pl commute from other borders,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.
In another post on the microblogging site, the police informed that Tikri, Dhansa and Jharoda Border are also closed for traffic on both carriageways. Singhu, Piau Maniyari,Harevli, and Mungeshpur borders - all connecting Haryana with the national Capital - also continue to be shut for vehicular movement, according to Delhi Police.
“Auchandi, Saboli, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders are open,” the police wrote in a post on Twitter.
Agitators have been camping at Delhi borders for over two and a half months now to demand the repeal of three farm laws enacted by the government in September last year. Security at the borders was intensified following the violence in the national capital, especially at the Red Fort and central Delhi, on Republic Day during the tractor rally called by farmers. Several arrests have been made in connection with the clashes on January 26, in which one protester died while several were injured on both sides.
While the central leadership has ruled out a complete rollback of the legislation, it has again offered to hold talks with farm union leaders. On the other hand, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the demonstration may go on for an indefinite period. "Farmers' protest will go on for an indefinite period as there is no plan currently. It might continue till October," he told news agency ANI earlier this week.
