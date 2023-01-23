ASI to restore archway at 12th century mosque in Qutub complex

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to initiate conservation efforts at the archway at the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque in the Qutub complex, officials aware of the matter have said.

Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist, ASI Delhi Circle, said a conservation team will soon start work at the site to give a fresh lease of life to the archway, which has sustained damage over time.

“We are focusing on core conservation and taking up projects that need urgent attention. Recently, we conserved and repaired the cupola at Qutub Minar. The team will now take up Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque’s archway for conservation. We will repair the damaged portions by following the core principles of conservation so that the original antique and aesthetic look of the historic structure remains intact,” said Singh.

The construction of the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was started in 1193 by Qutb-ud-din-Aibak, the founder of the Mamluk dynasty, and was completed in 1196, according to the Gazetteer of the Delhi District (1883-84). The mosque was enlarged during the reign of subsequent rulers Iltutmish and Alaudding Khilji. The prayer hall of the mosque comprises an archway with five arches bearing inscriptions from the Quran and intricate carvings and stones which will be conserved by ASI.

The archway has been constructed using red sandstone, buff stone, and grey stone.

“The Delhi Circle is currently focusing on core conservation and directing its attention towards select projects. The conservation process can be time-taking but we don’t want to compromise on the original attributes of the monument. At Quwwat-ul-Islam, our team will try to replicate the original aesthetics,” Singh said.

Conservation architect Misbah Noorie, who is the ASI in-charge of the Qutub Complex, said work at the archway will start in the first week of February, and is likely to continue for at least six months.

“The ornamental stones engraved on the arch have come off over the years. There are portions where the stones and carvings have been damaged due to weather. Plaster has also been used in some parts, which needs to be removed. As part of the conservation, we will use the original stone and replicate the same design to plug damaged parts,” said Noorie.

Besides the front facade of the arch which comprises ornamental stones and carvings, the ceiling of the arch will also be repaired. “We will use patchwork technique on the arch. The ceiling of the arch is also not in a good shape, due to which seepage is a problem. We will be using lime concrete on the ceiling,” said Noorie.

He added that iron dowels were originally used between stones, but due to rust, the red sandstone on the ceiling had been damaged over the years. “Iron dowels were used to fix stones with one another. However, iron rusts when it comes in contact with moisture or air. Due to rusting, the stone cracks or gets damaged. Nowadays, we use copper as part of conservation,” said Noorie.

Last year, ASI conserved Smith’s Folly, a red-sandstone cupola at the Qutub Complex. Constructed by Robert Smith, the cupola had sustained damage due to rust. Over a period of ten months, ASI conserved the cupola.