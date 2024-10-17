Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Atishi gets allotment letter for Civil Lines residence, waits for key

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 18, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The Delhi PWD allocated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to Atishi last Friday and said the CM must vacate her Mathura Road residence within 15 days of moving into her new residence

Atishi received the allotment letter for the 6, Flagstaff Road residence on Wednesday night from the Public Works Department (PWD), officials with the Delhi chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Thursday.

The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

However, officials said that she was yet to receive the keys to the residence and was continuing to stay at her previous accommodation, on Mathura Road.

“CM Atishi received an allocation letter for CM House at 6, Flagstaff Road yesterday late night. However, she has not received possession of the house as of yet. She continues to occupy her official residence at AB -17 Mathura Road,” a statement released by the CMO said.

The Delhi PWD allocated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to Atishi last Friday and said the CM must vacate her Mathura Road residence within 15 days of moving into her new residence.

The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow was previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated it following his resignation. The property has become the centre of a political storm, with Kejriwal’s swift departure followed by Atishi’s temporary occupation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) of acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to force Atishi to vacate her bungalow. However, the LG office said she had not followed the due procedure for house allocation. The property is also under investigation over expenditures made on renovation by the former CM.

PWD did not respond to queries on the matter.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On