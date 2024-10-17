Atishi gets allotment letter for Civil Lines residence, waits for key

Atishi received the allotment letter for the 6, Flagstaff Road residence on Wednesday night from the Public Works Department (PWD), officials with the Delhi chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Thursday. The bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

However, officials said that she was yet to receive the keys to the residence and was continuing to stay at her previous accommodation, on Mathura Road.

“CM Atishi received an allocation letter for CM House at 6, Flagstaff Road yesterday late night. However, she has not received possession of the house as of yet. She continues to occupy her official residence at AB -17 Mathura Road,” a statement released by the CMO said.

The Delhi PWD allocated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines to Atishi last Friday and said the CM must vacate her Mathura Road residence within 15 days of moving into her new residence.

The 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow was previously occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, who vacated it following his resignation. The property has become the centre of a political storm, with Kejriwal’s swift departure followed by Atishi’s temporary occupation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) of acting under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to force Atishi to vacate her bungalow. However, the LG office said she had not followed the due procedure for house allocation. The property is also under investigation over expenditures made on renovation by the former CM.

PWD did not respond to queries on the matter.