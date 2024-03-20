Atishi orders Delhi chief secy to handle all water, sewer issues

Delhi water and finance minister on Wednesday issued an order to the chief secretary Naresh Kumar to personally monitor the redressal of the water and sewage-related grievances in the city and submit biweekly action-taken reports to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi minister Atishi (PTI)

The order signed by the minister directed Kumar to ensure coordination between the Delhi Jal Board, the urban development (UD) and finance departments to ensure that the water and sewage systems keep functioning normally.

“All files moved between DJB, UD and finance departments relating to the water and sewage-related issues must be sent through the chief secretary so that he may personally monitor them,” the order read.

HT reached out to Kumar who did not respond to queries seeking comments.

The fresh communication to Kumar also said that many grievances related to sewer overflows, water contamination, pipeline leakage and water shortage were repeatedly coming from various parts of the city. “Such grievances have been repeatedly raised by MLAs in the assembly. Water and sewage management are critical civic utilities for the people whose work cannot be put on hold during the model code of conduct. Therefore, to ensure that water and sewer systems keep functioning optimally,

chief secretary shall be responsible... ensuring the redressal of any grievances regarding the same,” the order added.

The Aam Aadmi Party government and the bureaucrats have been at odds over water sector-related issues over the past several months. On March 15, when a Delhi assembly session was held, Atishi said she would order an inquiry into the nearly 8-month-long pendency into the sewer-related issues and fix accountability.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi said such issues had not even come up during the lockdown. “The problems arising in the last year have not risen in Delhi’s history. Sometimes there are no sewer machines, or a pipeline has burst right in the middle of the road or there is leakage... The resolution of issues regarding water and sewer has always been a difficult task in Delhi,” she had said in the Assembly.