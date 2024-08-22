Ball python, iguana among 8 exotic pets registered by Delhi residents

A ball python, an iguana, a cockatiel, a red-eared slider turtle, an African grey parrot, an Amazonian parrot, a blue-headed parrot, and a conure, are the eight exotic species that have been registered so far with Delhi’s forest and wildlife department, officials said on Thursday. A ball python. (AFP)

Owners of exotic pets have to register them under the Living Animal Species Rules, 2024, on the Centre’s Parivesh Portal 2.0 before August 31. Then they have to submit a demand draft of ₹1,000 to the Delhi forest department to register their pet. Failure to complete registration means the department can take legal action if an individual is found in possession of an exotic animal.

Delhi officials do not yet know how many pets have been registered with the Parivesh portal. They only know about the pets registered with the forest department upon submission of demand draft. “The data on the Parivesh portal will be assessed after August 31 to get the exact quantum of exotic animals in Delhi. However, based on the submission of the demand draft at the forest department’s office, less than 10 people have come forward so far,” said an official of the forest department. To be sure, officials said that multiple exotic animals can be registered on the same form, with ₹1,000 to be submitted per application.

The Living Animal Species Rules 2024 requires every person possessing a living specimen listed in Schedule 4 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972 to report the details of such animals and submit an application for registration electronically through the Parivesh Portal, according to rules notified by the Centre on February 28.

The data is shared with the chief wildlife warden of the state to keep a tab on the upkeep of exotic species. This also allows the department to take action against illegal smuggling of exotic species. The official cited above said that penalties for violators and possible legal action will be taken according to directions of the union environment ministry.