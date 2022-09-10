Barricades, metal detectors and traffic curbs at ‘new India Gate’

Visitors to the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Friday, a day after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, navigated through a new regime of accessing the lawns and open spaces near India Gate with regulated entry through door frame metal detectors (DFMDs), and subways unlike the old chaos that was synonymous with the area.

The measures, authorities said, will continue for at least a couple of days more and a final call on their continuation will be taken later. Though fewer people visited the Vista lawns during the day, hundreds turned up in the evening to watch the the cultural events, including a drone show, that was planned by the central government.

The new access code

On Friday, visitors who came by their personal vehicles found it a bit difficult to locate the four newly developed parking lots along the Kartavya Path as the entire area was barricaded. This resulted in some confusion, especially during the evening hours when the footfall increased. While the police said that parking lots were opened for the public, one of the four lots was shut during the day. The private security guards deployed at the entry points of the parking lot located between C-hexagona and Man Singh Road were only allowing government vehicles.

But those who managed to park their vehicles at the other newly developed parking lots at the stretch between C-Hexagon and Man Singh Road didn’t have much difficulty in accessing the India Gate lawns.

Opening Kartavya Path for vehicular traffic

On Friday, the India Gate and Kartavya Path crossing was made signal free for vehicles and no pedestrians were allowed to cross the road. Apart from the deployment of traffic personnel, barricades were also placed along the pavements to dissuade the public from crossing the road and slowing down the flow of vehicles. Although the Kartavya Path is yet to be opened for vehicular movement, pedestrians had to access it and its adjoining lawns through metal detectors.

Access to India Gate at C-Hexagon

Unlike earlier, access to India Gate at C-hexagon area was provided through the two pedestrian subways that connect the lawns between C-hexagon and Man Singh Road. There are two more subways at Janpath that connect the lawns between Rafi Marg and Man Singh Road. “These pedestrian underpasses will provide smooth access to people using Metro, as it is located very close to the Central Secretariat Metro station,” said a Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official.

On Friday, a majority of the visitors were using the two subways near the C-Hexagon to reach the India Gate lawns. Security personnel deployed around the India Gate Circle were seen guiding the public to the subways. The city police had also DFMDs in the subways.

While accessing the India Gate lawns looked smooth after the visitors were guided by the police, a majority of the people were confused about the exit routes. Unlike earlier, the access to India Gate lawns was provided mainly through the two pesdestrian subways. The C-hexagon area can also be accessed from Tilak Marg near the National War Memorial, but police officials said that it is a temporary arrangement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON