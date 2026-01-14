Biker dies in fall while trying to fend off stray dogs in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi The stray dog issue is at the centre of tussle in the Supreme Court. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old man, who was riding a motorcycle, died and his friend, who was riding pillion, was injured when their two-wheeler skidded as they were trying to fend off and escape an attack by a group of stray dogs in Kalindi Kunj late on Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Tushar Kumar, a compounder at a local hospital and a resident of Madanpur Khadar. The injured person was identified as Sudhakar Singh, 23.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm on Saturday when the two friends were riding a motorcycle towards an open ground near the Yamuna while searching for a missing relative of Sudhakar’s.

“Sudhakar’s cousin has mental issues; he has a history of running away from home. On Saturday, he left after fighting with his parents and because he had earlier come to the Yamuna Khadar, they had come to look for him here,” an officer said.

In his statement to the police, Sudhakar said that four to five stray dogs suddenly ran towards the bike, forcing Kumar, who was riding, to accelerate. However, the motorcycle’s headlight was not functioning properly, and the bike went over a mound of mud and plunged into a two-foot-deep pit.

Sudhakar was thrown forward, while Kumar suffered a severe head injury after hitting the ground. “He started bleeding from his mouth,” Sudhakar said.

Family members rushed to the spot after being informed and took Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.