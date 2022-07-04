BJP walks out of Delhi assembly over ‘closure of schools’, AAP dismisses allegation
Legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a walkout from the Delhi assembly following a furore over the alleged closure of schools by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
In a special mention under Rule 280, leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the issue of closure of Delhi government schools and claimed that a Sarvodaya school in Ludlow Castle has been shut.
“The government said the school has been shut with the consensus of the parents and the school management. The school, named after freedom struggle martyr Amir Chand, is being converted into the Delhi Sports University. By closing the school, the government is disrespecting a martyr. I urge the government to not close the school,” Bidhuri said.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, dismissed the allegations as baseless and said, “This is a false allegation by the leader of the opposition. The Kejriwal government believes in opening schools, not closing them.”
Sisodia alleged that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land was deliberately given to private schools and not government ones. “The BJP, with the L-G, changed land use to pave the way for party headquarters building on land meant for schools.There has been a merger of two shifts in schools and it is being misled as closure of schools. We are going to start Delhi Sports University and they are saying we are closing schools. It was the BJP that closed hundreds of civic body schools,” he said.
Even after Sisodia’s reply, BJP legislators continued to protest in the house. Later, speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered marshals to remove BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht from the house and the other BJP MLAs walked out in protest.
Goel said he will not take up BJP MLAs Rule 280 notices since they walked out of the house. The MLAs subsequently returned to the house after around an hour and proceedings continued.
-
Akhilesh to launch SP membership drive in Lucknow today
The Samajwadi Party is to launch a membership drive within weeks of the loss of its bastions – Rampur and Azamgarh – to the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will launch the membership drive from the SP's state headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday, the outfit's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Monday.
-
Lucknow admn urges people not to post ‘qurbani’ images on social media
LUCKNOW District administration and Police Commissionerate officials here on Monday urged people to refrain from taking pictures or videos of 'qurbani' and posting them on social media. The appeal was made during a meeting to review security and other arrangements in view of Bakrid on Sunday. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali and other clerics were present in the meeting held at Islamic Centre, Eidgah.
-
MSEDCL unearths power theft worth Rs98 lakh in Ravet
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited flying squad on Friday unearthed power theft worth Rs98 lakh as the accused managed to procure direct power supply through a remote meter in Ravet. A case under the Electricity Act has been lodged at Ravet police station. A team comprising MSEDCL deputy director Shivaji Indulkar and deputy executive engineer Anil Kurhade carried out surprise inspections at some under-construction buildings in the Ravet on Friday.
-
Fewer Covid cases due to people avoiding tests, say experts
The downturn in Covid-19 cases may be linked to people who are avoiding tests despite having mild symptoms, experts have said. “Tests have considerably gone down. On getting symptoms, people self-medicate but this is not correct,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.
-
Orange alert for Maha for next few days: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa for July 7 and 8 which urges citizens to be 'alert' as heavy rains are on the cards. The weather department has also reported that rains are likely to intensify in Pune city from the evening on July 5. All parts of Pune city reported rainfall on Monday. Till 5.30 pm on Monday, Shivajinagar reported 1.8 mm rainfall.
