Black fungus: Delhi govt to set up dedicated treatment centres in 3 hospitals

Delhi Government on Thursday said dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in three hospitals in the national capital.

"Dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," informed Delhi Chief Minister's Officer.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease in the national capital.

"Held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease. We also have to stop this disease from growing and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible," he said in a tweet.

Kejriwal further said some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease.

"Some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease- 1- Centers for treatment of black fungus in LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital 2- Adequate management of medicines used in its treatment 3. To spread awareness among people about disease prevention measures," he added.

Earlier, the Delhi government has set up a four-member technical expert committee (TEC) to prevent the indiscriminate use of Amphotericin-B injection and to establish a transparent and efficient system of distribution of this drug to the needy and hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

