Black pants, white shirt only for lawyers: Rohini Court Bar Association

The Rohini Court Bar Association has issued a notice prohibiting any clerk, litigant or a general visitor from wearing a white shirt and black trouser — akin to lawyers — inside the court complex. (Shutterstock)

The association, in the July 15 notice, said the move was aimed at curbing incidents of touting, where unknown persons pose as lawyers and dupe clients, and to increase the overall security of court.

To be sure, on September 24, 2021, two men dressed as lawyers opened fire outside the courtroom of Rohini court complex, gunning down gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

The notice stated that the attire was strictly reserved for lawyers or advocates “as a mark of professional identity and dignity of the legal fraternity”.

The direction came a day after a prior notice stated that multiple complaints were being received regarding touts falsely representing as advocates and clerks of advocates. Mandating ID cards for clerks, the notice said, “These individuals are misleading and defrauding uneducated litigants under false pretences,” said the notice.