Blast at Rohini court in Delhi, months after gun battle, throws up questions

Lawyers at the Rohini court on Thursday said the explosion inside a courtroom has been a major lapse on part of the security agencies, and added that despite the murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom on September 24, the situation has remained unchanged.

Manjeet Mathur, honorary secretary, Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA), said the changes in security apparatus after gangster Gogi’s murder have proven to be just “optics”. “There has been no change except for the deployment of some extra security personnel. No new X-ray machines or CCTVs have been installed even after the shoot-out in September. This is a complete security lapse on the part of the police. Our suggestions to the authorities have not been considered, and the higher administration is not acting on them.”

He said that there is only a single gate where the X-ray machine has been installed, and the administration has asked the lawyers to use that gate only.

After the shocking September shoot-out, the Delhi Police handed the court’s security to the security unit, and assured better safety within the premises. The security unit is a specialised department whose officers are trained in managing security at vital installations or protecting senior dignitaries. The officers of this unit are not engaged in solving crimes or maintaining law and order.

Until three months ago, the courts security was managed by personnel from the local police.

Rakesh Chahar, former secretary general, RCBA, said lawyers have being accused of not cooperating with police during frisking in the past, but this blasts is a clear lapse on part of the police.

“The checking at the gate is not up to the mark, and after 11.30am security personnel are lethargic. Lawyers are co-operating wholeheartedly, but despite this, such incidents are happening. If this happens every quarter, this is worrying,” Chahar said.

Delhi Police did not give specific details of the explosives used, but officials aware of the investigation said they have found shrapnels, iron nails, and a white powder, all suggesting that it was a “crude bomb”.

On October 13, the then chief of the police’s security unit, ID Shukla, issued an order assigning duties to senior officers with new roles for each court. For example, an inspector rank officer was made the security in-charge and his senior – an assistant commissioner of police rank officer, was appointed the supervisory officer. At each court, the two officers were appointed to monitor the security. They were responsible for ensuring that no outsiders with arms or explosives entered the court premises. “There are 70-95 officers from security unit now. Earlier there would be 20-25 police personnel from local police,” a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

HT contacted Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Manish Agarwal, special commissioner of the security unit, for their response on the alleged security lapse, but they did not respond despite calls and text messages.

After gangster’s Gogi’s murder during a court hearing on September 23, the Delhi High Court’s chief justice DN Patel had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, and initiated a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on court’s security. The high court called for suggestions from all the bar associations and the Delhi Police.

On November 8, the court suggested a slew of measures for improving security. Police during the proceeding had informed the court that a specialised unit of the city police had taken over the security. The court had also suggested creation of special courtrooms to hold proceedings related to the high risk under trial prisoners instead of their physical production in the courts.

Advocate Prince Gupta, who was in the adjoining court when the explosion happened on Monday, said, “There is fear among the lawyers. This blast has taken place just a couple of months after that top gangster was shot in the courtroom. There is no safety of the litigants, lawyers and judicial officers. The bullet or the bomb in both the incidents could have hit anyone.”