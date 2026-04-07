Two Delhi University colleges – Ramjas College and Miranda House – on Monday morning received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuation, anti-sabotage and search operations in their premises and putting security agencies on high alert, police officers aware of the matter said. Bomb threats at 2 DU colleges declared hoax

The email received by Ramjas College claimed that 13 poisonous gas-filled bombs would explode at 12.50 pm, and by that time only Muslim students be evacuated. The email’s contents mostly talked about torturing and causing physical harm to the two children – son and daughter – of a senior leader of a key political party of Tamil Nadu. The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDS) team and police personnel checked the entire premises but no explosive materials or suspicious objects were found, prompting the threat to be declared a hoax, the officers said.

“Emails were received at Miranda House and Ramjas College. The bomb detection and disposal team carried out the searches but nothing suspicious was found,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia.

Ramjas College principal, Ajay Arora, said that he received the email around 9 am, stating that 13 bombs with chemical gases would detonate. The college premises were evacuated after he reached around 11 am.

“We started evacuating all students, staff, and faculty around 11 am, and we informed the station house officer (SHO) of the Maurice Nagar police station. The bomb squad reached around 11:35 am, by then the building was empty. They did not find any bombs, but we decided to suspend all classes and office work for the day, as it would have been risky. Classes will be held normally from tomorrow morning,” said Arora.

A statement released by the principal of Miranda House College stated, “A perceived threat was received via email today at Miranda House. In response, an evacuation drill was immediately conducted in strict adherence to the protocols laid down by the College Disaster Management Cell, in alignment with DDMA guidelines. As part of the procedure, the entire college community, including hostel residents, was safely evacuated in a timely manner through designated exit points.”

“Students with disabilities (PWBD) were provided special assistance to ensure their safe evacuation. The entire process was carried out smoothly and efficiently. The police and the bomb disposal squad promptly arrived on campus and conducted.a thorough inspection. The premises have since been declared safe. All classes, tests, and scheduled programmes will be conducted tomorrow as per the regular schedule,” the statement added.

A member from the college administration said that the drill was conducted around 12:30 pm, the same time when the police arrived, and that the situation was normal by 1:30 pm, when classes resumed.

Police said they had launched an investigation to identify and nab the bomb threat email sender.