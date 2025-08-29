Brothers held for killing contractor in Najafgarh over 40,000 dispute

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly killing a 36-year-old man in Najafgarh’s Baba Haridas Nagar on Monday evening during a quarrel over a pending payment of ₹40,000, police said on Thursday. Investigators said all three men knew each other and had been working in Delhi’s construction business for several years (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh identified the accused as Ramu Yadav, 28, and his younger brother Ranjeet Yadav, 26, both from Darbhanga, Bihar. The victim, Ganga Rai, also hailed from Bihar and worked as a contractor in the locality.

Police said they received a call on Monday evening from a city hospital about a man declared dead on arrival. Investigations revealed that Rai had owed the Yadav brothers ₹40,000 for the past two years. The brothers confronted him at his construction site, demanding repayment. “When he refused, they assaulted him. Rai collapsed at the site, while his associate Rohit Kumar was injured when he tried to intervene,” Singh said.

On the basis of an eyewitness account, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered. The brothers were traced and arrested within hours.

Investigators said all three men knew each other and had been working in Delhi’s construction business for several years. The accused have confessed to the crime, and further investigation is underway, police added.