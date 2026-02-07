Budget marks break from colonial legacy, boosts Delhi Police with ₹12,846 cr: Sood

New Delhi: Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Friday said that the Union Budget 2026 has been a decisive step towards laying a strong and sustainable foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood addresses a press conference on the Union Budget at Delhi Secretariat on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

He added that this budget is not only economically significant but also represents India’s complete freedom from colonial-era thinking.

Speaking at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 11 years ago, took another historic decision by advancing the budget presentation date from March 28 to February 1, enabling timely planning and effective implementation.”

Sood highlighted several provisions from the budget set to benefit Delhi, such as ₹12,846 crore to strengthen the Delhi Police, including AI-based smart traffic management systems, facial recognition technology, city-wide CCTV networks and advanced communication systems.

He added that five university townships will be developed near industrial and logistics corridors.

“The Delhi government has already acquired 160 acres of land for Narela Education City, which will emerge as a major education and logistics hub. For women-led development, ₹5.01 lakh crore has been allocated,” Sood added.

He also highlighted that ₹53.5 lakh crore investment in urban development and power sector would help India emerge as the third-largest economy in the world.