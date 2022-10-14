Buildings with stilt parking don’t need fire NOC for plan sanction

Residential properties with stilt parking with a maximum height of 17.5m no longer require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department to get the building plan sanctioned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body said in an official statement on Thursday.

“As per the new arrangement, no NOC will now be required from Delhi Fire Service in the cases of sanction of building plans of residential building consisting of Ground Floor plus three additional floors with stilts for parking-- if they have overall maximum height of 17.5 meters. MCD has taken this decision in the light of recent judgement passed by the Supreme Court of India. Before this, obtaining prior NOC from the Fire Department was mandatory for the sanction of residential building plans,” the statement said.

However, the corporation has clarified that the new relaxation rule shall not apply to residential buildings where a stilt parking is not proposed by the applicant.

On August 11, the Supreme Court had exempted buildings up to a height of 17.5m with stilts from Rule 27 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, which categorises any building above a height of 15m as a high-rise, and allowed Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh to get approval for his 16m house -- a case he had been fighting for around eight years.