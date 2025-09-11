Cab driver held for masturbating while driving Delhi student

NEW DELHI The driver allegedly tried to touch her and had asked her to sit in the front of the car, police said. (Representative photo)

A 48-year-old cab driver, working with a cab aggregator service, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 22-year-old woman by exposing himself, making obscene gestures and masturbating during a cab ride on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

The woman is a university student who studies in the North Campus, police said, adding that she reported the incident at the Maurice Nagar police station. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia confirmed the arrest.

A senior police officer aware of the matter said that, according to the version of events shared by the woman, she came to the Capital from Bengaluru to pursue her postgraduation course. She rented an accommodation at Model Town about two months ago and on Monday, she was visiting the campus for some work.

The police said the woman decided against taking the metro and waited 10 minutes for the cab, as the driver called her and said he would reach her soon. “She said that when he came, she sat in the cab and his behaviour was normal. But, he asked her to sit in the front and she felt it odd. She denied and sat at the back,” the investigator said.

The woman told investigators that during the journey, the accused started talking to her generally, but suddenly made an objectionable comment. “He was trying to touch her and saying obscene words. Suddenly, he started masturbating,” the officer said.

The woman allegedly shouted and asked him to stop, but he did not, she told police.

Subsequently, upon reaching the North Campus, the woman exited the vehicle as the cab had to halt due to heavy traffic. The driver immediately fled the spot, police said. “She said she was very anxious and called her family and a few friends. Her friends reached the campus after which she went with them to give a written complaint at Maurice Nagar police station,” the officer said.

A case under sections 74 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

Police said they traced the accused with the help of cab registration details and arrested him in Malka Ganj. “The accused was identified as Rum Shankar. He resides with his family. He was arrested within a few hours,” the officer said.

Police said that the cab was seized.