Cabinet approves Delhi Metro expansion, 13 new stations to come up in 3 years

The Cabinet has cleared the Delhi Metro Phase 5A project, a 16-km corridor with 13 new stations to be built at a cost of ₹12,015 crore over three years. With an investment of ₹ 12,015 crore, this expansion of the Delhi metro aims to push the metro network beyond 400 kms.(X/Peter Chirkov)

Of the total 13 stations that will be constructed under Phase 5A, 10 will be underground and three will be elevated, said the Press Information Bureau (PIB). With the addition of these corridors, the total operational length of the Delhi Metro network will cross the 400-km milestone.

The approved phase comprises three separate corridors. The longest stretch will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.9 km, at a cost of ₹9,570.4 crore. Another corridor will connect Aerocity to Airport Terminal-1, spanning 2.3 km, with an estimated expenditure of ₹1,419.6 crore. The third stretch will link Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj over a distance of 3.9 km, costing ₹1,024.8 crore.

These new corridors are aimed at improving connectivity in high-traffic areas in the national capital. They will also ease road congestion, and strengthen last-mile access to key residential, commercial and transit hubs.

Meanwhile, construction work on the Saket G Block-Lajpat Nagar stretch of Delhi Metro Phase 4 commenced earlier this month, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) formally launching the project. The occasion was marked by the ground-breaking and first test piling ceremony for the elevated section of the Golden Line (Line-11) at Pushpa Bhawan near Saket. The corridor is slated to be completed by 2029.

Spanning 8 km, the new line will branch off from the IGI Airport-Tughlakabad corridor at Saket G Block and will feature eight elevated stations. These stations will come up at Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block.