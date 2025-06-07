Caller threatens to kill Delhi CM Rekha Gupta; probe on

An unidentified caller allegedly issued a death threat to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta late on Thursday night, prompting a joint investigation by the Ghaziabad and Delhi police. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

According to officials, the threat was made around 11pm when the caller dialled the 112 emergency number in Ghaziabad and threatened to kill the Delhi CM before abruptly disconnecting the call.

“The caller made a short call saying he would kill the Delhi CM, and then hung up. We informed our counterparts in Delhi and are trying to trace the caller,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, deputy commissioner of police (city zone), Ghaziabad.

While no FIR has been registered yet, officials said the number used was registered in Uttar Pradesh and the caller appeared to be in an inebriated state.

Delhi Police confirmed that they were working jointly with Ghaziabad police to trace the suspect. “The information was shared with us last night. Both teams are working relentlessly to identify the caller,” said Bhisham Singh, DCP (northwest Delhi).

An officer familiar with the probe said the number used had been flagged before. “This individual has made 40-50 calls to the police control room over the past month, including five on Thursday alone. He appears to be a habitual caller. We will identify and arrest him soon,” the officer said.

Police said the matter is being taken seriously given the nature of the threat, and appropriate action will follow once the caller is traced.