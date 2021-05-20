‘Can judicial officers be treated as frontline staff?’: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to consider whether judicial officers can also be considered frontline workers, remarking that three judicial officers have already succumbed to Covid-19.

The court said the exposure of the district judiciary is greater than others due to the nature of their profession, and added that authorities should take steps to declare them frontline workers.

“It is necessary. Many of them are getting exposed to the virus because of the nature of their work. It is also important for their mental peace,” the bench said, while hearing a plea by the Delhi Judicial Officers Association represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan.

The plea sought that the judicial officers (judges of the lower court) be declared as frontline workers. Krishnan said that the district nodal officers’ facility is not working in case of emergencies and there is a need for a centralised nodal officer of Delhi government.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court every possible step would be taken, and the association can send a representation to the government. He said the state government will convene a virtual meeting with the members of the association.