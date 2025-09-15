Car falls off flyover in NW Delhi, driver escapes with minor injury

A 35-year-old man got injured on Sunday morning after his car toppled off the Mukarba Chowk flyover in northwest Delhi and landed upside down on the railway tracks near Haiderpur metro station. Police at the spot where the car fell, on a railway track below Mukarba Chowk flyover. (ANI)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Hareshwar Swami said they were informed about the incident at 10.30am. On reaching the spot, police found a white Maruti Ciaz overturned on the railway tracks under the Ring Road.

Police said the driver, Sachin Chaudhary, is a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad. He purportedly sustained minor abrasions on his shoulder and face and is currently out of hospital. No other injuries were reported in the incident, Swami said.

When questioned, Chaudhary told police that he was driving from Peeragarhi towards Ghaziabad when he lost control of the vehicle. “He said the car hit the pavement, jumped past the railings, rolled down the grassy slope near the tracks, and landed on its roof,” a senior police officer said, adding that the investigation into the exact cause of the accident is underway.

Railway authorities were also informed immediately while train movement on the stretch remained unaffected, police said.

During inspection, police also found a blue Pulsar motorbike lying abandoned near the same spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two incidents were unrelated. “The bike appeared to have been abandoned since Saturday. No accident was reported in connection with it. We are tracing the owner to ascertain whether it is stolen or left unattended,” the officer added.

In a similar incident last week, a Mahindra Thar fell through the glass wall of a car showroom onto the footpath in east Delhi’s Nirman Vihar on Tuesday. The car was completely dented, also damaging a bike in the incident.