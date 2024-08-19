Cash collection agent robbed of 20L at gunpoint in East Delhi

A 30-year-old cash collection agent was robbed of ₹20 lakh in cash at gunpoint by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Geeta Colony, East Delhi, on Saturday afternoon, police said on Sunday. The robbers fired a shot at the ground to intimidate the agent, Surjeet Singh after he resisted handing over the cash. The bullet did not hurt the agent or anyone else, they added. The victim was on his way from Tilak Bazar to deliver the cash when the incident occurred. (File Photo)

According to police, the victim claimed that the robbery took place around 3.30pm, as Singh, a resident of Ghazipur Village, was en route to his employer’s office in Patparganj to deliver the cash he had collected from various businessmen throughout the day. As he reached close to the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office in Geeta Colony, the two men intercepted his motorcycle, demanding the cash bag containing ₹20 lakh. When Singh refused, one of the robbers brandished a pistol and fired at the ground, forcing Singh to surrender the bag. The robbers then fled the scene, a police officer aware of the case said.

The Delhi Police registered a case of armed robbery at the Geeta Colony police station and have formed multiple teams to track down the suspects. Another senior officer associated with the investigation mentioned that investigators suspect the involvement of someone familiar with either the businessman or the agent, who may have tipped off the robbers about the cash’s movement.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary confirmed that the case was registered based on the complaint from Singh, who works for a ready-made garment trader, Ankit Gupta, and his father, Manoj Gupta, both of whom operated their business from their office at Patparganj. “The agent was on his way from Tilak Bazar to deliver the cash when the incident occurred,” Chaudhary said.

The complainant told the police that on Saturday around 3.30pm, he was going to his employer’s office to hand over ₹20 lakh that he had collected from multiple businessmen. He was coming from Tilak Bazar on his motorcycle. After the robbery, Singh immediately contacted his employer, Manoj Gupta, who sent his son Ankit to the crime scene. Ankit then informed the police. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from around the crime scene and the routes Singh took while collecting cash to identify the robbers, police reported.