Caught on camera: Two men shot dead inside salon in Delhi’s Najafgarh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The victims, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Two men were fatally shot inside a salon in the Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi on Friday, police reports said. The victims, Sonu and Ashish, both in their early 30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media showed one of the victims pleading with the attackers before being shot at close range in the head.
The CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media showed one of the victims pleading with the attackers before being shot at close range in the head.(X/Udit Kumar Singh)

A purported CCTV footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing one of the victims pleading with the attackers before being shot at close range in the head.

According to police, Sonu was shot once in the head, while Ashish sustained three bullet wounds to his head and one to his chest. Although initial investigations suggest personal animosity as a possible motive, authorities haven't ruled out the involvement of gangs, a police officer stated.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack, prompting panic in the area, and prompting a PCR call. Police have formed three teams to apprehend the suspects.

Ashish had two prior criminal cases against him, and both victims were residents of Nagli Sakrawati in the Najafgarh area.

In an unrelated incident on Thursday, a 22-year-old scrap dealer was targeted in a shooting incident in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, as per police reports. The victim, identified as Shahrukh, has a history of involvement in over 13 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and violations of the Arms Act. Authorities have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act, and are actively pursuing the culprits.

Speaking about the incident Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “On Thursday, they cornered Shahrukh. A verbal spat ensued between them and Farman shot him. Shahrukh sustained a gunshot injury in his right lower abdomen. He was rushed to GTB Hospital. His condition was stated to be stable.”

(With inputs from PTI)

