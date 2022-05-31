Central finial on iconic Jama Masjid damaged in downpour

The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid came crashing down in the heavy downpour and squall on Monday, shahi imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, adding that the minaret on the northern end of the 17th-century mosque was also damaged.

“The finial on the central dome -- it has been in place since 1656 -- broke into pieces and fell off. The minaret on the northern end of the mosque was also damaged. Stones from a portion of the minaret are breaking off. The marble surrounding the finial came crashing down along with slabs of red sandstone. Three people were also injured in the thunderstorm,” said Bukhari.

He said he will write to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday to inspect the monument and commence repair work at the earliest so that another tragedy is averted.

Built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1656, Jama Masjid is not an ASI protected monument. The responsibility of the mosque’s maintenance rests with the Delhi Waqf Board. However, as a special case, repairs at Jama Masjid have been carried out, from time to time, by the ASI since 1956.

No repair or conservation efforts have been undertaken at the mosque in the past few years. Several portions of the Mughal-era monument have sustained structural damage in the absence of conservation efforts.

In June 2021, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret collapsed and ended up damaging the courtyard beneath it. Following the incident, Bukhari had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the ASI to inspect the monument and carry out necessary repairs. However, no interventions were made by the ASI.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle said the Jama Masjid was one of the most important mosques in the world and required comprehensive conservation efforts, both at the national and international level. “Jama Masjid is probably the most prominent mosque of all Mughal-era architecture. Both historically and architecturally, it’s one of the most important mosques in the world. There needs to be a long-term programme for the conservation of the mosque nationally. At the same time, the mosque requires international conservation efforts too. We need a sustained campaign to bring attention to Jama Masjid,” said Liddle.

“The priority should be to stop the mosque from deteriorating further. It cannot be held hostage to squabbles between the mosque management and the ASI. The mosque is above the interests of the imam, the Muslim community and the government. It is a building of international repute and requires massive support,” the historian said.