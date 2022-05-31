Central finial on iconic Jama Masjid damaged in downpour
The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid came crashing down in the heavy downpour and squall on Monday, shahi imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, adding that the minaret on the northern end of the 17th-century mosque was also damaged.
“The finial on the central dome -- it has been in place since 1656 -- broke into pieces and fell off. The minaret on the northern end of the mosque was also damaged. Stones from a portion of the minaret are breaking off. The marble surrounding the finial came crashing down along with slabs of red sandstone. Three people were also injured in the thunderstorm,” said Bukhari.
He said he will write to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday to inspect the monument and commence repair work at the earliest so that another tragedy is averted.
Built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in 1656, Jama Masjid is not an ASI protected monument. The responsibility of the mosque’s maintenance rests with the Delhi Waqf Board. However, as a special case, repairs at Jama Masjid have been carried out, from time to time, by the ASI since 1956.
No repair or conservation efforts have been undertaken at the mosque in the past few years. Several portions of the Mughal-era monument have sustained structural damage in the absence of conservation efforts.
In June 2021, a slab of red sandstone from the minaret collapsed and ended up damaging the courtyard beneath it. Following the incident, Bukhari had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the ASI to inspect the monument and carry out necessary repairs. However, no interventions were made by the ASI.
Historian and author Swapna Liddle said the Jama Masjid was one of the most important mosques in the world and required comprehensive conservation efforts, both at the national and international level. “Jama Masjid is probably the most prominent mosque of all Mughal-era architecture. Both historically and architecturally, it’s one of the most important mosques in the world. There needs to be a long-term programme for the conservation of the mosque nationally. At the same time, the mosque requires international conservation efforts too. We need a sustained campaign to bring attention to Jama Masjid,” said Liddle.
“The priority should be to stop the mosque from deteriorating further. It cannot be held hostage to squabbles between the mosque management and the ASI. The mosque is above the interests of the imam, the Muslim community and the government. It is a building of international repute and requires massive support,” the historian said.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics