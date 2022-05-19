Central Vista deadline extended by a month
New Delhi: The deadline for the completion of the Central Vista Avenue has been extended by a month from the end of May to the end of June, said two Central Public Works Department (CPWD) officials aware of the development who asked not to be named.
CPWD officials said that while major construction work is over, that on the underpasses and amenity blocks is still going on.
A senior CPWD official said: “The structure of the four pedestrian underpasses and eight amenity blocks along Rajpath is over, but the cladding work is going on. Of the two plazas at the C-hexagon at India Gate, one is ready while the other is nearing completion. We are also constructing eight vending plazas. The work will be completed by June end.”
CPWD, which is executing the project, said that the construction work at the site resumed in February after the Republic Day for which special arrangements were made.
For the parade, temporary structures were erected in the lawns and heavy machines were used to complete the work, which left the water sprinkling infrastructure partially damaged, said a second senior CPWD official aware of the development.
“The avenue was dug up at some locations to repair the damage caused to the water sprinkling system due to movement of heavy vehicles during the preparation of the parade. In January, some stopgap arrangements for parking etc were made for the parade,” added this person.
The redevelopment of the ₹608-crore Central Vista Avenue, part of the Centre’s ₹13,500 crore Central Vista redevelopment project, started in February last year. Under the project, Rajpath and the area along it between Vijay Chowk to India Gate is being redeveloped. The project’s initial deadline was December-end.
The work involves construction of four pedestrian underpasses, eight amenity blocks, relaying of Rajpath and construction of pathways along it and in the lawns, improving the canals and constructing 16 permanent bridges over them, and the construction of underground utility ducts for electric and other cables etc.
CPWD officials said that they faced many challenges in completing the work. “The pace of work was affected due to the second and third waves of Covid. Work had to be stopped due to unprecedented rain last year. For the Republic Day parade, special arrangements were made and then we restarted the work. It took some time to mobilise resources,” said thesecond CPWD official.
1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police, TRavinder Singh Tomar trafficadded. The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation.
Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins
A day after two resident doctors of Delhi's Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College, to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security. Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.
Valuables worth ₹15L stolen from flat in Sushant Lok 1
Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked several unidentified men for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹15 lakh from a flat in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said the officials. The flat dwellers — Saurabh Sharma, 45, and his wife Sweta Khandelwal, 40— had gone to meet their family members, who live in the same locality, for around one-and-a-half hours, according to the police.
Four dead, 12 injured after truck runs over workers on KMP expressway
Gurugram: At least four migrant workers were killed and 12 others injured after a speeding truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the roadside near Asauda toll plaza on KMP Expressway in Jhajjar on Thursday, police said, adding the driver of the truck was yet to be arrested. Police said that the incident took place around 5.20am. Police suspect that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel resulting in the accident.
