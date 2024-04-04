 CISF constable shoots self at Delhi's Nangloi metro station | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

CISF constable shoots self at Delhi's Nangloi metro station

ANI |
Apr 04, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Following the information, a team of police reached the spot, and the body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead at Nagloi Metro Station on Thursday morning.

The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014, and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022.(HT File)
The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014, and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022.(HT File)

"He was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead," officials said, adding that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014, and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022. His body was found near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station.

READ | Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in Madhur Vihar apartment

Officials said that Nangloi Metro Police Station received a call at 7:03 am about a 2014 batch constable, identified as Shahre Kishore, being found dead with a gunshot injury mark on his head on the metro station's premises.

Following the information, a team of police reached the spot, and the body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

"He (the deceased constable) was found dead at the X-ray machine scanner, committing suicide by gunshot on his forehead. A crime team was called," officials said.

"The constable's family members residing at Narela government quarters have also been informed. And we are further looking into the incident," they added.

Further details are awaited.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / CISF constable shoots self at Delhi's Nangloi metro station
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On