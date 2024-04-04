CISF constable shoots self at Delhi's Nangloi metro station

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead at Nagloi Metro Station on Thursday morning. The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014, and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022.(HT File)

"He was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead," officials said, adding that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014, and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022. His body was found near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station.

READ | Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots self in Madhur Vihar apartment

Officials said that Nangloi Metro Police Station received a call at 7:03 am about a 2014 batch constable, identified as Shahre Kishore, being found dead with a gunshot injury mark on his head on the metro station's premises.

Following the information, a team of police reached the spot, and the body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

"He (the deceased constable) was found dead at the X-ray machine scanner, committing suicide by gunshot on his forehead. A crime team was called," officials said.

"The constable's family members residing at Narela government quarters have also been informed. And we are further looking into the incident," they added.

Further details are awaited.