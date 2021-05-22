CM Kejriwal appeals Centre to increase Covid-19 vaccine quota for Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Centre to increase the quota of Covid-19 vaccine for the national capital as it faces a huge crunch of the shots. Reiterating his appeal urged the Centre to import Covid-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it to the states to raise global tenders. The chief minister made four appeals to the Centre to boost vaccine availability in the country as he flagged vaccine crunch in Delhi.

The chief minister cited the halt in the vaccination process for people in the age group of 18-44 years to flag the shortage of shots in Delhi. He said that the vaccine stock for the category has been consumed due to which their centres have been shut.



