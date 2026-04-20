CM Shri Schools: 100K students have applied for classes 6, 9, 11

Over 100,000 students have reportedly applied to CM Shri schools for seats in classes 6, 9, and 11 for the academic session 2026-27, an education department official told HT. Around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11, the official added.

Around 70,000 students applied for admission to classes 6 and 9, and more than 30,000 applied for Class 11, the official added.

According to a February 25 circular from the CM Shri branch of the Directorate of Education (DoE), the available seats for classes 6 and 9 are around 4,450 and 1,540 respectively. However, the official told HT that the number of intakes for Class 11 would be against vacant seats only, which would be decided after declaration of Class 10 results.

“We had initially planned to complete admissions for classes 6 and 9 before April, so that students could begin their classes at the start of the academic session. However, the process was delayed because the education department’s website was being reworked,” the official said.

“We are now fast-tracking the process to ensure admissions are completed by the end of April,” the official added.

The DoE notified the admissions for this academic session for classes 6, 9, and 11 in February, along with details of available seats in various CM Shri schools for each class.

While seats for Class 6 are available in all CM Shri Schools, seats for Class 9 are available in only 27 schools, according to the DoE circular. The admission test for classes 6 and 9 have been conducted on April 13 and the results are likely to be declared on April 30. The entrance test for Class 11 is scheduled for May 7, and the results are expected to be out by May 25.

The Delhi government notified 75 CM Shri schools during 2025-26 which the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched in February this year. These schools fall under the “specified category” and have entrance test-based admissions.