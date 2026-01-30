CMO directs all ministers to list achievements of the past year

The Chief Minister’s Office has directed all ministers to submit detailed reports listing the achievements of their departments over the past year, as the government prepares to mark its first anniversary in mid-February with a showcase of key deliverables, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The focus, the official said, is on tangible outputs in sectors like mobility, infrastructure, public services, and tourism.

According to officials, who asked not to be identified, the directive to department heads requires comprehensive documentation of projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid, and initiatives scheduled for future launch, along with their financial implications and timelines. The collated reports will form the basis for a review by chief minister Rekha Gupta ahead of finalising the portfolio of initiatives to be highlighted during the anniversary events.

“Departments are preparing detailed documentation of project status and fiscal outlays,” a government official said.

The reporting exercise underscores an effort by the administration to align departmental work with broader governance priorities and to communicate progress systematically to the public, officials said. Financial implications, including cost outlays and budgetary provisions for ongoing and upcoming projects, will also be part of the documentation submitted to the CMO.

HT had earlier reported that the Delhi government plans to mark its one-year anniversary by launching a series of initiatives, including a recreational cruise service on the Yamuna and unified smart cards for integrated public transport. Other projects likely to be announced include evening tourism bus services, expansions in electric bus fleets and enhanced digital ticketing systems for commuters.