News / Cities / Delhi News / Cong chief pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh

Cong chief pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh

PTI |
Dec 23, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Cong chief pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh

December 23 is the birth anniversary of Singh and the death anniversary of Rao.

Paying tributes to Rao, the Congress chief in a post on X said, "Our tribute to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. Under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms that played a pivotal role in shaping the middle class for generations to come."

"He also made significant contributions to India's nuclear programme and a number of foreign policy achievements marked his tenure, including the 'Look East' policy," Kharge said. "His tremendous role in the prosperity and development of our nation shall always be cherished," he said.

In another post, he hailed Singh and said, "Humble tributes to the farmer's struggle partner and former prime minister, respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his 121st birth anniversary".

"Farmers are India. Regards to all the annadatas (food providers) of the country. Hearty greetings to all farmer sisters, brothers and farm labourers on Farmer's Day," he said.

