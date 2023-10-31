News / Cities / Delhi News / Cong holds massive rally in northeast Delhi

Cong holds massive rally in northeast Delhi

ByAlok KN Mishra
Oct 31, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Delhi Congress held a rally in Mustafabad, attacking the BJP-led Centre over inflation and unemployment.

The Delhi Congress on Monday held a rally in Mustafabad, one of the areas hit by the 2020 communal riots, in northeast Delhi, and attacked the BJP-led Centre over inflation and unemployment as party leaders sought to reconnect with its traditional Muslim vote bank and revive its lost public support in the Capital.

Delhi Congress leaders at the rally in Mustafabad . (HT Photo)
Delhi Congress leaders at the rally in Mustafabad . (HT Photo)

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely took a dig at the policies of the Centre and said that the common people are suffering because of them. “The high inflation and unemployment have made their lives very difficult. These would be the key issues in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the unemployed youth and common people are waiting for a chance to throw this government out,” said Lovely.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He added all religious texts teach harmony but the current central government does everything to promote disharmony and disrupt brotherhood.

It was the third major rally of the Delhi Congress under Lovely who took over as the Delhi Congress chief in August. The Congress has not won a single seat in 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly polls. It also fared poorly in the municipal elections with a negligible number of councillors in the current civic body. The party is holding back-to-back rallies keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as it tries to revive its fortunes in Delhi.

Also read: ‘Cong ruined Madhya Pradesh, made it a BIMARU state’: Amit Shah in Ujjain

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are members of the opposition alliances INDIA. “The call on the alliance and seat sharing will be taken by the national party leadership,” said a senior Congress leader.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said with every passing day Delhi Congress is making itself a laughing stock. “Congress said development issues have been ignored in east and north-east Delhi. On the other hand, its leaders are making efforts to forge an alliance with AAP, whose government is responsible for ignoring east Delhi,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out