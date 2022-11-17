Cong’s Maken offers to step down as the party’s Rajasthan in-charge

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken has written to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, offering to step down as the Rajasthan state in-charge over an unprecedented rebellion of state legislators on September 25 that roiled the party ahead of last month’s internal elections.

The development is a major organisation challenge for Kharge, who took over the reins of the party on October 26.

Expressing his “inability and unwillingness” to continue as the leader in-charge of Rajasthan, Maken wrote to Kharge on November 8. He cited the development of September 25 — when 90-odd lawmakers ostensibly loyal to chief minister Ashok Gehlot rebelled and refused to pass a resolution that would have given the party high-command the right to pick the next CM — and said it warranted “the party’s interest in having a new in charge of Rajasthan.”

Maken’s office has not received any news that the resignation has been accepted.

Maken also suggested a quick replacementas the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to enter Rajasthan in the first week of December and a byelection is due on December 4. Rajasthan goes to the polls next year.

A central leader said “The three Rajasthan lawmakers, who Maken held responsible for September 25 fiasco, have become key organisers for the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, underlining Maken’s recommendation for action has been overlooked.”

The Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions interpreted the development differently.

Pilot loyalists expect Maken’s offer will put pressure on Kharge to reconvene a meeting of party MLAs to end the leadership imbroglio. The Gehlot faction, according to a senior leader with knowledge of developments, saw Maken’s move as his desire to stay away from Rajasthan after attempts to change the CM failed.

In his letter, the former Union minister expressed his desire to “concentrate in Delhi through trade unions and NGOs”, raise the “issues of air pollution” and fight for the rights of street vendors, slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies.

“Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words,” Maken said in the letter.

The letter is seen as a significant step as both Maken and Kharge were sent as observers to Jaipur to hold the Congress legislature party meeting on September 25. At the time, Gehlot was seen as the frontrunner for the Congress chief’s position and Pilot was tipped to replace him as chief minister. But the rebellion of the state legislators meant that no resolution empowering the party high-command to pick the next CM could be found.

Both Kharge and Maken presented a report to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking for strict action against some Gehlot loyalists, including minister Shanti Dhariwal. A parallel meeting was held at Dhariwal’s house that effectively scuttled the Congress high command’s plan.

After the fiasco, Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi and withdrew from the Congress presidential election.

A functionary of the Gehlot faction said this was yet another attempt to revive the possibilities of a regime change before Rahul Gandhi’s yatra reaches Rajasthan.

A senior leader of the Pilot camp pointed out that KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, had announced on September 30 thata decision on Rajasthan leadership would be taken in two days. But after seven weeks, the leadership issue was yet to be settled. “Maken’s resignation is aimed to put pressure on Kharge, the co-signatory of the letter,” said a second Pilot loyalist.

In his Twitter bio, Maken described himself as former Congress general secretary and deleted mention of Gujarat. A senior Congress leader sympathised with Maken and said, the Rajasthan leadership issue must be resolved now. Another leader, however, maintained, “Any move to remove Gehlot might topple the government. Can the Congress afford to lose Rajasthan government before the next year’s poll?”