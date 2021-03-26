Police rescue three people trapped in burning house in Delhi's Greater Kailash

Two policemen climbed the metal grilles of a burning three-storey residential building in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash to help three members of a family trapped there stay calm while firefighters doused the flames on Friday.

Video clips of the police’s efforts showed head constable Munshi Lal in uniform, wearing a helmet and carrying a gun, climbing the grilles of the building even as three members of a family, including an 87-year-old woman, huddled together on one side of the balcony. He was closely followed by constable Sandeep.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said during the entire firefighting operation, the two policemen stood holding the iron grilles and talked to the three people, telling them not to panic, and avoid running inside the rooms which were filled with smoke.

“Eventually, all the three trapped persons were rescued safely,” the DCP said.

The fire broke out on the second floor which is owned by an advocate, the DCP said. People were trapped on the third floor which was quickly engulfed by smoke as flames raged on below them.The cause of the fire remained unknown.