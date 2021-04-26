Cops work to keep oxygen flowing

The Delhi Police spent much of their last 24 hours — from Saturday evening to Sunday evening — escorting oxygen tanks to hospitals, helping individuals with transportations and medicines and even arresting three men allegedly involved in blackmarketing of essential drugs and oxygen.

“The police prepared green corridors and made other arrangements for the safe and quick movement of oxygen tankers to several hospitals such as Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave, Safdarjung Hospital, Batra Hospital and St Stephen’s Hospital,” said Chinmoy Biswal, spokesperson of Delhi Police.

Oxygen cylinders were also arranged for ESI Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Jeevan Hospital in South-East Delhi and Batra Hospital until a tanker arrived there.

On Sunday, the police were busy helping individuals in different capacities.

In East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, for instance, the police helped two elderly people move to a hospital after receiving a request from a Singapore-based man on Twitter. In Lajpat Nagar, they cremated a body found under a tree.

The police also cracked down on a group of people allegedly involved in black marketing of Remdesivir vials, oximeters and small oxygen cylinders.

According to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Monika Bhardwaj, Alok Tyagi, Somel Gupta and Abhishek were arrested with three vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, which were allegedly being sold for ₹40,000 each, 100 oxymeters and 48 small cylinders. Bhardwaj said that the trio,arrested from east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, got fake press ID cards to roam around the city.

The national capital has been reeling under the devastating impact of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the city on Sunday adding 22,933 fresh cases of the infection, while 350 more people succumbed to the virus, even as the test positivity rate fell marginally to 30.2%.