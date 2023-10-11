News / Cities / Delhi News / Couple drink from each other's mouth in Delhi Metro, video sparks outrage on social media

Couple drink from each other's mouth in Delhi Metro, video sparks outrage on social media

ByShobhit Gupta
Oct 11, 2023 02:20 PM IST

The viral video shows a man and a woman indulging in a cringy act of drinking from each other's mouth.

In a bizarre incident, a video of couple getting intimate in Delhi Metro has irked the netizens on social media where the couple can be seen sipping soft drink spitting it into each other's mouth. The undated video, which has swiftly circulated across various social media platforms, garnered a substantial number of views and shares.

The video has not been well-received by social media users.(X/ @Boldman_00)
The video has not been well-received by social media users.(X/ @Boldman_00)

The viral video shows a man and a woman indulging in a cringy act of drinking from each other's mouth. In the video, the man pours an energy drink into the woman's mouth, which she then spits into the former's mouth, and they repeat this several times.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A few passengers who are visible in the background of the video are looking shocked and uncomfortable by the bizarre act performed by the couple.

Many users on X expressed their anger and disgust over the cringe video saying that the act is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“Eating/drinking is strictly prohibited in metros, and this type of cheapo giri will encourage others too,” a user commented, while another speculated, “This must be in Delhi Metro.” A third quipped, “Lucky we that they don’t eat Vimal.” A fourth commenter sarcastically wrote, “Mind blowing.”

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), when asked about the video, emphasised the importance of reporting such incidents when observed by fellow passengers. Well, we are trying to raise awareness through social media, and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said in a statement.

Several videos or Instagram reels have gone viral among the netizens due to their controversial nature in the past few months. From couple making out to dance videos to kissing in public while travelling have made the headlines in the past.

The DMRC has guidelines to discourage such actions that make other passengers uncomfortable. In March, they imposed a ban on filming inside Delhi metro trains. In a public service message on ‘X,’ DMRC stated, “Travel, don’t cause trouble.” The message was accompanied by a graphic that urged passengers to “be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out