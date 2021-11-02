Covid-19: Delhi maintains no-death streak for 11 days straight

Delhi’s record of zero death due to coronavirus disease continued for the 11th straight day with the fatality rate remaining at 1.74 per cent and the toll at 25,091 on Tuesday.

As many as 34 fresh cases were logged in the capital during the day taking the cumulative tally to 14,39,922, the government’s health bulletin showed. A total of 42 new recoveries pushed the total number of cured patients in the national capital since the pandemic struck last year to 14,14,522. The active case count in Delhi now stood at 309.

Tuesday’s figure of new cases is a slight deterioration from that of Monday when 18 infections were recorded that marginally raised the case positivity rate to 0.07 per cent from 0.04 per cent. Recoveries were also more a day ago at 49.

The last fatality reported in the national capital was on October 22. October saw Delhi registering the lowest number of deaths due to Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the city in March 2020.

As many as four people had succumbed to the virus in October, bettering September’s figures of five fatalities.

So far, a total of 2,05,32,800 eligible beneficiaries have been jabbed with Covid-19 vaccine shots, with 53,046 getting inoculated in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

Of the 2,05,32,800 doses administered, 1,30,75,936 have received the first shot, while 74,56,864 have been fully vaccinated.

Of the 53,046 doses administered on Tuesday, 20,277 beneficiaries received their first jab and 32,769 were inoculated with the second.

Owing to the consistent dip in the daily number of cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has brought in multiple relaxations in restrictions that were implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed theatres, multiplexes and movie halls to function at full seating capacity, and has also increased the cap in the number of people attending weddings and funerals.