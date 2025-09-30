Criminal, corruption cases against Delhi Police officers rise, but probes pending: NCRB

Criminal cases lodged against police personnel in Delhi nearly doubled from 2022 to 2023, according to the latest “Crime in India” report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, less than 40% of cases against police staff in the capital are fully probed, and final reports are submitted in only a fraction of them, the data revealed. Most complaints against police involved custodial violence, extortion, and other offences such as fraud and physical assault. (Representational image)

In 2023, 29 criminal cases were registered against Delhi police officers. Courts squashed two cases, 24 were chargesheeted, but final reports were submitted in just 11 cases. Sixteen officers were arrested, yet only five were convicted , the NCRB data showed. By comparison, in 2022, 15 cases were lodged, four were chargesheeted, 11 probes were completed, 14 officers were arrested, and none was convicted.

Most complaints against police involved custodial violence, extortion, and other offences such as fraud and physical assault.

Corruption cases also surged, with a 72% increase between 2022 and 2023. Delhi Police reported 19 cases in 2023, compared to 11 in 2022 and 12 in 2021. The majority involved criminal misconduct (10), followed by trap cases (8) and disproportionate assets (1).

A total of 157 corruption cases from previous years remain under investigation, with only 27 charge-sheets filed and 12 cases completed with final reports. Meanwhile, 109 cases are pending trial with the vigilance, Lokayukta, and anti-corruption branches, underscoring ongoing delays in holding police accountable.