CR Park: Private tutor accused of raping 15-year-old for 3 years

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times over the past two to three years by her tuition teacher in south Delhi’s CR Park area, police said on Wednesday. According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the minor said the accused raped her multiple times at his tuition centre. (File Photo)

The minor’s father lodged a complaint alleging that the tutor was blackmailing, mentally harassing, and sexually assaulting his daughter since 2022, when she was in Class 8. Delhi Police on Wednesday confirmed that a first information report (FIR) was lodged on Wednesday, hours after they received the complaint.

The accused, who teaches science and mathematics to school students at his home, is yet to be arrested, but is being questioned by the police, according to investigators familiar with the case.

The accused, a neighbour in his 40s, has been booked under section 6 (aggravated penetrative assault on minor) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 64 (rape) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police said the victim was sent for a medical examination after her statement was recorded.

According to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, the minor said the accused raped her multiple times at his tuition centre, physically abused her, and manipulated her against her parents. “He used to mentally harass me and physically abuse me. He raped me multiple times at his tuition place and manipulated me against my biological parents. He blackmailed me, saying if I told anyone, he would beat me,” the FIR reads.

The minor also detailed the mental trauma she endured, stating that the accused would humiliate and insult her whenever she objected to his actions.

“(He) created a huge mental pressure which disturbed me badly from my academics and also my personal life… he was… raping me multiple times and beating me badly. He also used to threaten me… that I will suffer from everywhere,” said the 15-year-old in the FIR.

A senior police officer, asking not to be named, said the minor was too scared to report the abuse earlier due to threats and manipulation. “The accused told her that her parents would abandon her and that society would ostracise her. He emotionally blackmailed her to keep her silent,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that an FIR was lodged in the matter. “The minor came to us accompanied by her father and reported that she had been attending tuition classes since 2022. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed her, raped her multiple times, and threatened her. We are probing the matter,” Chauhan said.

The accused has been summoned for questioning, police said. “We gathering evidence and will record the minor’s statement before a magistrate. We will take action based on her statements and the evidence we find,” said another officer.

The minor’s father revealed that he discovered the abuse in December 2023, but delayed reporting it to authorities to avoid disrupting his daughter’s board exams.

“My daughter was terrified. She confided in her mother first. We stopped sending her to tuition immediately, but waited to file a complaint as her exams were approaching. She is still traumatised,” he said.

The father expressed shock at the betrayal of trust by the tutor, who had been a neighbour for years. “He used to give her gloves and gifts. I never imagined a teacher could do this. My daughter has been suffering since 2022. I hope no other child goes through this,” he said.

Police said other students have stopped attending the accused’s tuition classes since the allegations surfaced. The minor is currently receiving counselling, and her family is being supported as the investigation continues, the officer cited above said.