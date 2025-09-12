Cyber fraudster dupes doctor of 6.70L, held from Alwar

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Alwar in Rajasthan on September 4 for allegedly impersonating an Indian Army cantonment officer and duping a senior cardiologist of around ₹6.70 lakh in the name of seeking his services for medical consultation for army personnel, said police officers on Thursday. The accused was found previously involved in seven cheating and forgery cases registered in Delhi and Haryana.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said the the cyber fraudster, identified as Jalaluddin alias Jallu, was arrested following investigation into a cyber cheating case registered at the south district’s cyber police station on the complaint of a senior cardiologist of a south Delhi-based private hospital lodged on August 30.

The complainant, whose name was not shared by the police, in his complaint alleged that he was contacted by a person claiming to be an army cantonment officer, requesting medical consultation for 25 army personnel at ₹1,500 each. To win his trust, the person even made video calls to the doctor, showing him general pre-recorded visuals of army personnel, said police, adding that the doctor did not suspect any foul play.

The man tricked the doctor into believing that the consultation payment would be made through a credit card by a senior army officer. He further tricked the doctor into sharing his unified payments interface (UPI) details and to enter the credit card details provided by him. The doctor was convinced that he would be receiving medical consultation fees, said DCP Chauhan.

“But in reality, ₹6,69,109 was siphoned off from the doctor’s and his wife’s accounts in four transactions. Later, when the arrangements for medical consultation did not materialise, the doctor realised the fraud and filed the complaint. Accordingly, a case of impersonation and cheating was registered, and investigation was taken up,” said DCP Chauhan.

During the probe, investigators found that ₹6 lakh was used to pay a loan for a car and ₹70,000 was diverted towards credit card settlement. Through technical analysis of the digital footprints and call records, the suspect was traced to Alwar in Rajasthan. A team was sent to Alwar from where the suspect was arrested earlier this week, the police said..

“Jalaluddin was found previously involved in seven cheating and forgery cases registered in Delhi and Haryana between 2021 and 2022. Three mobile phones seized from him were found linked to 26 cyber cheating complaints on the national cybercrime reporting portal (NCRP),” added DCP Chauhan.