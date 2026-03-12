DDA begins process of constructing Delhi’s biggest sports stadium complex in Narela

“The proposed integrated sports complex in Narela is being planned as a large multi-disciplinary facility that can host major sporting events, concerts, events and also provide training and recreational infrastructure,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials said a consultant would be selected through bidding, for which the base price is set at ₹36 crore. The selected consultant for project will then pay ₹19.4 crore as upfront licensing fee.

The planned stadium will be spread across 75 acres in sectors G3 and G4 of the Narela subcity, and include a cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 80,000, which will exceed the capacity of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by a third.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the process of constructing Delhi’s biggest integrated multi-sport stadium complex in Narela, which will include an 80,000-seater cricket stadium and other Olympic and non-Olympic sports, officials familiar with the developments said. The authority has invited bids and is exploring private sector participation for design, construction, operation and maintenance, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Government officials said that the project has been planned in Narela to move traffic away from central parts of the Capital, to reduce congestion during key sporting events.

Officials said the project is part of broader efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in Delhi and promote organised sporting activities at professional and community levels.

The proposed location is situated close to Holambi village, with access to major road corridors of National Highway 1 and the Urban Extension Road II (UER II). Authorities said the connectivity through these routes is expected to ensure smoother access from different parts of Delhi, as well as from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Facilities in focus Officials said the stadium complex will include both spectator-oriented infrastructure and training facilities for athletes. Apart from the main cricket stadium, the proposed layout includes infrastructure for multiple sports disciplines, such as football, tennis, basketball and other Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

Indoor facilities planned within the complex include badminton courts, squash courts, table tennis halls, wrestling and boxing arenas, gymnasium areas and multipurpose halls for training and competitions.

Outdoor infrastructure is expected to include football and cricket grounds, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, jogging tracks and swimming facilities, according to project plans.

The design also incorporates support infrastructure, such as administrative spaces, athlete amenities, spectator facilities and landscaped public areas. Officials said the project is being conceptualised as an integrated sports hub rather than a single-venue stadium. The project is also expected to include auxiliary facilities, such as parking areas, food courts, landscaped parks and internal circulation networks to facilitate the movement of athletes, visitors and staff within the campus.

The proposal mentions that while about 35% of the area will be used for sports facilities, around 65% can be used for developing commercial facilities, such as retail hotel and office commercial space.

“The idea is to develop a comprehensive sports ecosystem that includes competition venues, training infrastructure and supporting amenities within one integrated complex,” the official said.

According to officials, the authority is planning the development under a model that may involve private sector participation through a long-term licence arrangement.

Developers with experience in building and operating sports infrastructure have been invited to participate in the bidding process.

“The selected concessionaire will be responsible for designing, constructing and operating the integrated sports complex as per the terms laid out in the concession agreement,” the official said.

The Narela project The multi-sport infrastructure project can also be viewed as part of wider development initiatives planned in Narela. Over the past few years, the area has been earmarked for several urban infrastructure projects, including residential developments, institutional zones, education hubs and transport connectivity upgrades.

Officials said the development of large sports infrastructure in the area is expected to complement these plans and contribute to the overall growth of the subcity.

“Narela is emerging as an important growth corridor in outer Delhi and the sports complex will add to the area’s infrastructure,” the official said.