DDA grants permission for ‘Phool Waalon Ki Sair’ after LG’s intervention

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has granted permission to hold the annual “phool waalon ki sair” festival after the intervention of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, the LG Secretariat said in a statement on Sunday. The decision came days after organisers announced the cancellation of the traditional event due to lack of clearance from the DDA. Delhi LG VK Saxena (ANI)

According to Raj Niwas officials, the LG took “a very serious view” of the non-organisation of the centuries-old festival and directed action against officials responsible for the delay. “LG VK Saxena has asked for action to be taken against the erring officials for their unresponsiveness and apathetic approach towards the issue,” the statement said.

Phool waalon ki sair (procession of the florists) is a week-long annual festival symbolising communal harmony in the national capital. The event is marked by floral offerings at both the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki and the ancient temple of Devi Yogmaya in Mehrauli. It also features swings, stalls and cultural performances at Aam Bagh in Mehrauli and is traditionally held in early November.

Usha Kumar, general secretary of Anjuman Sair-E-Gul Faroshan, the non-profit body organising the festival since 1961, said that while the permission has been granted, they have not yet received the official order. “We have not received any communication so far. We had held a meeting on October 24 to discuss the problems being faced to grant permission and had approached the LG seeking intervention. Even if the formal order comes, we may have to hold it in February or March, as the nighttime temperature has started dipping and many of our events are held in the open, including the overnight music event on the concluding day which goes on till 5am,” she said.

Last week, the organisers had announced the cancellation of this year’s festival, citing the DDA’s refusal to grant permission to hold it at Aam Bagh. The Raj Niwas statement said the delay stemmed from a November 28, 2023 directive issued by the forest department under the then Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which prohibited festivals in the area.

“It came to the fore that the DDA had been granting permission for organising the festival regularly till 2023 and even facilitated Phool Waalon Ki Sair in 2024 despite the orders of the AAP Government. However, the organisers this time insisted on written permission, which was issued after LG’s intervention,” the statement added.

Forest department officials did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

The Raj Niwas statement further said that conditional permission had been granted to ensure no environmental harm during the event. “After due deliberation, conditional permission to the effect that no harm is done to the environment while holding the festival was granted. Even as the permission has been granted, the LG has asked for action to be taken against erring officials. He has reiterated that any official found acting in deterrence to public interest will be punished as per laid-down provisions,” it said.

In response, the AAP issued a statement: “We challenge the LG to suspend the Secretary who took the decision to stop ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ this year as well as last year. He will not dare to suspend the officer because it was on his directions that such communal orders were passed.”

Reacting to the development, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the LG of misrepresenting facts. In a post on X, he wrote, “We raised the issue of Fool walon ki Sair, how this BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) govt is stopping the centuries-old heritage of Ganga-Jamuni culture of Delhi. LG saab has an old habit of lying. We challenge LG saab to suspend the Secretary and IAS officers who took the decision to stop Phool Walon Ki Sair this year as well as last year. We know he will not dare to suspend the officer because it was on his directions that such anti-people and communal orders were passed by officers.”