DDA invites bids for five-star hotel project in Dwarka

Days after completing the allotment of a five-star hotel project in Nehru Place, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for another luxury hotel, this time in Sector 23, Dwarka. The authority has offered a 2.524-acre land parcel in Sector 23, Dwarka, on licence rights for the development of a 200-room five-star property, which will be designed, built, financed and operated by the selected bidder. The hotel will be leased for 55 years. (HT Archive)

“The project is expected to significantly boost Dwarka’s profile as a commercial and hospitality hub, complementing the sub-city’s connectivity with the airport and upcoming convention facilities. The Dwarka hotel space is among the biggest commercial spaces we are planning to develop as of now,” officials said.

The selected company will get about four years to complete construction, with DDA mandating that the facility meet the five-star standards of the ministry of tourism. The bidding will be conducted through an open e-auction.

The initiative comes as part of DDA’s larger push to commercially develop six large land parcels of over a hectare across the city, many of which have remained unused or encroached upon for years. The plan includes a Gold Souk in Dwarka Sector 22, office complexes in Rohini, hotels in Nehru Place and Dwarka Sector 23, and a hospital in Dwarka Sector 9. The smallest of these sites is a 0.9-hectare plot in Nehru Place, while the largest is 9.3 hectares in Rohini earmarked for offices.

Officials said the move reflects DDA’s increasing focus on diversifying into commercial ventures beyond housing, with luxury hospitality positioned as a key revenue stream.

Last month, DDA announced that Fleur Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, had bagged the first project under its Special License Property initiative for the five-star hotel space in Nehru Place. That deal is expected to generate around ₹10,000 crore for the land-owning agency over 55 years.