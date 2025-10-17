DDA tasks IIT-Delhi with structural audit of Dwarka housing complex after blast

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to carry out a detailed structural audit of the Triveni Heights apartment complex in Dwarka, nearly two weeks after a powerful blast in its basement triggered panic among residents and damaged parts of the building.

Officials said the cause of the October 5 explosion remains undetermined despite preliminary investigations.

According to officials aware of the development, IIT-Delhi’s team will conduct a comprehensive geo-informatics, geo-technical and structural safety audit of the complex in two phases. In the first phase, the institute will assess the site to determine the exact scope and nature of tests needed for a deeper technical evaluation. The second phase will involve a detailed structural stability study, including non-destructive testing and other assessments to identify damage or vulnerabilities caused by the blast.

“The audit will ensure there is no compromise on the safety of residents. IIT-Delhi has been asked to conduct an independent and scientific study,” a DDA official said, adding that the findings will help determine the remedial measures, if any, required at the site.

The explosion at Triveni Heights, located in Sector 16B, was reported around 7.15pm on October 5, leaving several cars and portions of the basement severely damaged. The impact was strong enough to shake the building, forcing many residents to rush out in panic. Initial inspections by the fire department and DDA engineers found evidence of pressure build-up in the pipelines in the basement, but no clear source of ignition or chemical residue was detected.

In the days following the incident, residents expressed concern over the building’s safety and sought a thorough investigation to rule out structural damage. Several occupants of the lower floors temporarily moved out until the authorities could certify the structure safe for habitation.

Following the incident, the DDA held consultations with the Delhi Fire Services, BSES and the Delhi Police to review preliminary findings. With no definitive cause established, the authority decided to involve IIT-Delhi for a scientific assessment.

“The audit will not only examine the immediate impact of the blast but also evaluate the overall condition of the structure, including the foundation and materials used, to ensure long-term safety,” the DDA official said.

While residents have been allowed to return, they have been advised to exercise caution while accessing the basement until the audit is completed and safety is fully certified. The DDA has asked IIT-Delhi to share its initial observations at the earliest so that any urgent safety interventions, if needed, can be undertaken without delay.