Delhi: 2 civil defence volunteers face abetment to suicide case

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against two civil defence personnel after a woman died by suicide in outer Delhi on Wednesday because one of them was allegedly sexually harassing her, police said on Thursday.

Police said they are also probing the role of the second civil defence volunteer, who allegedly stopped the woman’s written complaints from reaching her superiors.

DCP (Outer North) Brijender Yadav said, “The woman’s family said one of her colleagues was harassing her. The woman was working at the office of a government for the last 20 days. We have filed a case on the complaint of the woman’s family members.”