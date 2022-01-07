Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 2 civil defence volunteers face abetment to suicide case
delhi news

Delhi: 2 civil defence volunteers face abetment to suicide case

Police said they are also probing the role of the second civil defence volunteer, who allegedly stopped the woman’s written complaints from reaching her superiors.
Two civil defence volunteers face abetment to suicide case.(Representative image)
Two civil defence volunteers face abetment to suicide case.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against two civil defence personnel after a woman died by suicide in outer Delhi on Wednesday because one of them was allegedly sexually harassing her, police said on Thursday.

Police said they are also probing the role of the second civil defence volunteer, who allegedly stopped the woman’s written complaints from reaching her superiors.

DCP (Outer North) Brijender Yadav said, “The woman’s family said one of her colleagues was harassing her. The woman was working at the office of a government for the last 20 days. We have filed a case on the complaint of the woman’s family members.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out