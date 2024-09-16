Delhi: 2 teens pose as students to rob rickshaw puller, kill him when he resists

A 32-year-old rickshaw puller was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles for resisting a robbery bid in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said. The boys, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended on Monday and booked for murder. The victim was identified as Abdul Kayyum. Passersby called the police at 8pm to report the incident. (Representational image)

The boys spotted the victim near Buland Masjid on the Main Pusta Road and decided to target him, police said. They hailed him for a ride and when he approached, they tried to snatch his phone, police said. When he resisted, they stabbed him six times and slit his throat, police said.

The victim was identified as Abdul Kayyum. Passersby called the police at 8pm to report the incident. “We were told that a man was found lying in a pool of blood near his rickshaw. There were no eyewitnesses. We rushed to the spot and took the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors,” said a senior police officer.

“Several CCTVs in the area were checked and it was found that the boys waylaid Kayyum in the middle of the road. They tried to snatch his phone but he resisted. Angered by this, they stabbed him six times and fled with his phone,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey.

“The boys were later seen taking an e-rickshaw and roaming in the area. Two teams were put on the case. Around 12.30 am, we found that the two had returned to Shastri Park area. The team caught them…” said a second police officer.

Police said that they are trying to find out if the boys are connected to other stabbing cases in the area. However, they are juveniles and there are no criminal records for minors, police said.

Police informed the victim’s family about his death and they claimed his body on Monday, said officers.

In a related incident on Sunday around 1.30 am, a group of robbers, suspected to be juveniles, went to a dhaba in New Seelampur and robbed the manager after threatening to shoot him.