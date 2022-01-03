Delhi: 3 arrested for killing friend who denied to share his jacket

New Delhi: Three men, who live in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, were arrested for their friend’s murder, Delhi police said on Monday. Police said the three had murdered their 18-year-old friend Santosh Prasad because he had refused to lend his jacket to one of the three men.

Police said the three men – Prince, Javed and Harsh--were arrested from their hideout in Gujarat, after police teams visited five different states in the last nine days. Identifiying the three 19-year-old only by their single name, police said the three men work as labourers.

Police started probe in the after Prasad’s mother informed police on December 25 that her son had not returned home. The woman told police that her son was last spotted by locals with the three men, who are residents of the same colony in Mangolpuri.

Police said they had searched for the three men in the colony but the three were absconding. Police had then registered a case of kidnapping.

“During investigation we learnt that the suspects had left their homes by saying that they are going to Kanpur to meet grandmother of susepct Prince. Accordingly, a team reached there but it was found that they did not arrive at Kanpur. Another team leaent that Prince had been seen in Gaya (Bihar) at his native village. Therefore, a team was sent there immediately but by the time they had already left from Gaya. Search of suspects was made in Gaya (Bihar) on the basis of local inquiry. It was found that they had left Gaya with their local friend Pawan. Further investigation revealed that Pawan and the suspects were moving toward Agra. One team was immediately rushed for Agra to intercept them but it was learnt that the suspects have moved toward Rajasthan or Gujarat,” a police officer, aware of the details,said.

Police said that the two teams then learnt that the suspects were hiding in a village in Gandhi Dham, Kutch, Gujrat. Police conducted raids at a slum cluster there and caught the three suspects -- Prince, Harshu and Javed.

“The three confessed that they murdered Prasad because he had refused to lend his jacket to Prince. They said Prasad had even taunted Prince because of which they planned his murder. That evening(December 25), they called him to a place behind U Block and consumed liquor together. They then stabbed him and threw his body in the drain. After their interrogation, we also recovered Prasad’s body on Sunday,” the officer said.