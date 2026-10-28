Delhi: 4,572 challans issued to vehicles without PUC certificates

The Delhi transport department issued 4,572 challans to vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates and impounded 145 buses between October 11 and 25 as part of a crackdown on vehicular pollution, government data showed on Tuesday. During the same period, the department took action against 48 vehicles emitting visible smoke, 15 vehicles carrying building material and impounded 558 overloaded vehicles.

During the same period, the department took action against 48 vehicles emitting visible smoke, 15 vehicles carrying building material and impounded 558 overloaded vehicles.

The enforcement drive was carried out in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the department said.

A total of 39 teams have been deployed round the clock at 13 major border points and toll plazas to check violations. Additional teams have been stationed at identified pollution hotspots and adjoining areas, the government said.

Four teams have been assigned to identify end-of-life vehicles (ELVs), lift them and hand them over to authorised scrappers. Another 14 teams are working with district transport offices and district magistrates under the Delhi government’s Parivartan scheme.

The action comes amid concerns over vehicular emissions as the Capital’s air quality is expected to deteriorate with the onset of winter.

Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government was taking sustained measures to reduce pollution and promote cleaner public transport, including expanding Delhi’s electric bus fleet.

“Strict enforcement is being carried out against vehicles that do not meet the prescribed pollution-control norms, including vehicles with invalid PUC certificates and those found emitting visible smoke,” Singh said.

“Our enforcement teams are deployed round the clock at major entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots,” he added.