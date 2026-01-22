Delhi: 62-year-old woman dies by suicide at flat in Vasant Kunj

A 62-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman was a homemaker and was alone when she climbed up the stairs and allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of her building. Police said no suicide note has been recovered.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered and family members will be questioned to ascertain more details. No foul play has been found and nobody has raised any suspicions of foul play either, said the police.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Block D, Vasant Kunj, allegedly jumped from the 8th floor from her apartment building around 8.40am. Police said they were alerted about the incident at 8.49am.

“Local police staff immediately reached the spot but she had died by then. The scene was inspected by the crime and forensics team. The body was been shifted for post-mortem examination. During preliminary enquiry, no apparent signs of foul play or external interference was observed so far. The CCTV footage of the building was also reviewed. It showed the woman jumping off the top floor on her own,” said DCP (southwest) Amit Goel.

Further enquiry is in progress to ascertain the circumstances behind the alleged suicide, said police.