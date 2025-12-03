Delhi: AAP’s Avadh Ojha announces retirement from politics

Nearly 10 months after he lost his maiden electoral battle from Delhi’s Patparganj Assembly constituency on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, Avadh Ojha, a renowned UPSC coaching teacher, announced his retirement from politics on social media. Avadh Ojha. (PTI)

In a post on X in Hindi, Ojha said, “Respected Arvind ji, Manish ji, Sanjay ji, all AAP office bearers, workers, leaders etc., a heartfelt thank you to all of you. I shall remain indebted for the love and respect you have given me. Retirement from politics is my personal decision. Arvind ji, you are a very great leader. Jai Hind”.

Ojha was fielded by the AAP from Patparganj in place of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had won from the Patparganj constituency in 2013, 2015 and 2020. Ojha lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

Sisodia had unsuccessfully contested from the Jangpura constituency, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti said Ojha was given the ticket by the party, keeping in view the fact that he will work with AAP despite the election results.

“I have personal regard for you @OjhaAvadh57 Ji but politics is not a short term project and a person of your maturity and prominence should have weighed options before stepping into Politics and that too with @AamAadmiParty,” Bharti said in a post on X.

